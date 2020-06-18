Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj pens a heartbreaking note on Instagram : Watch Here

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s passing left everyone deeply saddened. The actor died due to a heart attack and breathed his last on June 7, 2020. He was aged 39. While fans of the star have been mourning his loss, his wife Meghana Raj has been in utter disbelief and devastated with his untimely demise. It was reported a few days after the actor’s passing that his wife Meghana is expecting their first child and is currently in her second trimester. Recently, Meghana took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking note about missing her husband Chiranjeevi’s presence and also wrote about their child being the best gift he could leave her with.

Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Meghana shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it as “My Chiru Forever.” In the note, she wrote, “You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can’t wait to hold you again.”

Check Out Meghana Raj’s Post Here: