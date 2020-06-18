Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures were down 0.05% to Rs. 47,316 per 10 gram . Silver was also lower 0.5% to Rs. 48,194 per kg.

In global markets, gold rates remained flat amid concerns over the impact of rising coronavirus cases on economies. Spot gold was flat at US dollar 1,726.69 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.8% to Us dollar 17.45, and platinum lost 0.7% to Us dollar 813.26.