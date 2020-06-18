Congress removes Sanjay Jha as spokesperson after critical article

Days after publicly criticising Congress top brass in an opinion piece for a leading newspaper, party spokesperson Sanjay Jha was dropped from his post with immediate effect on Wednesday evening. He was replaced by Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti who were appointed as National Media Panelist of Congress party.

In a recent article, Jha had raised questions regarding Congress’ internal mechanism and alleged that the party had demonstrated “extraordinary lassitude” amid COVID-19 times, and said that its “lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling”.

Jha said, “I am grateful that the Indian National Congress gave me the responsibility to be its National Spokesperson for almost 7 years, including as a media panellist.”

“At the time when most party representatives were in hiding or in hibernation when the UPA-2 was being decimated in television debates, along with a few others I was the only one taking the bull by the horns,” he said.