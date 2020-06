Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and legislator from north Bengal’s Siliguri constituency Ashok Bhattacharya was hospitalised on the night of June 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

71- year-old Bhattacharya, who is the former Mayor of Siliguri and at present the chairman of the Board of Administrators of the Siliguri Municpal Corporation, was feeling unwell for the past several days before he got himself tested for coronavirus.