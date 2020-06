UAE authorities announced the detection of 382 cases on Wednesday. The daily tests have increased from 25,000 to over 40,000, UAE Minister of Health said on Wednesday.

Two deaths were also announced in the briefing. 676 recoveries were also announced.

The total number of recovered cases is now 29,537 while total death toll is 295. Overall, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 43,364.