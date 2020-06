4,757 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia. Thus the the total number of infections in the country has rised  to 145,991.

2,253 recoveries were also reported today, with total recoveries in the country at 93,915. With 1,877 in intensive care units. 48 deaths were also reported. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,139.