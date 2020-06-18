Forex Market: Indian rupee fells down against UAE Dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the UAE Dirham. In the forex market the Indian rupee has settled firm against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the Indian rupee has been supported by the weak US dollar and gains in the domestic equity market.

In the Interbank forex market the rupee opened at 76.17 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 76.14 against the US dollar, up two paise over its previous close. Indian rupee had settled at 76.16 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.74 against the UAE dirham.

The’Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 97.10.