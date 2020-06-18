India-China Border Tensions : All India Traders’ body releases list of 500 Chinese items to be boycotted

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has released a list of more than 500 ‘Made in China’ products to be boycotted after border tensions between India and China escalated on June 16.

Products on the list include toys, fabrics, textiles, apparel, everyday items, kitchen items, furniture, hardware, footwear, handbags, luggage, electronics, cosmetics and gift items, electronics, watches, gems and jewellery, stationery, paper, household items, health products, auto parts, etc.

As per the report, the Traders’ body took cognisance of business persons’ “strong criticism” of aggression along the Ladakh border, adding that “China’s attitude is against the interests of the country (India).”

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said popular celebrity endorsers including Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan should desist endorsing Chinese products. “We will approach various celebrities and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.