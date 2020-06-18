India-China Border Tensions : “Give strong message to China”,says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a pot shot at the Narendra Modi government accusing it of adopting a weak strategy and kneeling down before China by “handing over” a rail contract to a Chinese firm and demanded the government give a strong message to the neighbouring country.
“Our 20 soldiers have been killed. In such a situation, the central government should give a strong message, but the government has adopted the strategy of kneeling by handing over the contract of Delhi-Meerut Semi-High Speed Rail Corridor to a Chinese company. All Indian companies are also capable of building this corridor,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
Her remarks came a day after the central government clarified that the tender for constructing 5.6 km long tunnel between New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad is in “process” and “yet to be finalised”.
