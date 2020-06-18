India-China Border Tensions : Indians searching for list of ‘Chinese products to boycott’ on Google

The conversation around banning the use of Chinese products has picked up yet again given the rising tension between India and China. Indians are reportedly searching for a list of ‘Chinese products to boycott’ on Google.

The most popular searches are: ‘List of chinese products in India’, ‘ban chinese products’ and ‘boycott chinese products’.

Earlier this month when tensions were rising on the border, Sonam Wangchuk whose work inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘3 Idiots’, had said that Indians should boycott Chinese products. Later, #BoycottChina, #BoycottMadeinChina, #BoycottChineseApps and #BoycottTiktok began trending on social media.

In fact many people uninstalled the TikTok app from their phones in protest of what was happening on the border. There was an app also to delete the Chinese apps from phones.