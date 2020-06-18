J&K : Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Meej in Pampori area of Pulwama, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist has been killed, the official said, adding the operation was ongoing.