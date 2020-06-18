N.Korean Army prepares reentry to inter-Korea cooperation sites

Nullifying the advancements in peacetalks with South Korea,N Korea on Wednesday said it will redeploy its military to the inter-Korean cooperation sites Korea confirmed it will resume military exercises, re-establish guard posts, boost military readiness in border areas and open front-line sites for flying propaganda balloons toward South Korea.

The new move from N Korea is clearly seen as a provocation aimed at Washington for its stalled nuclear diplomacy. Though North Korea’s recent actions haven’t caused clashes or bloodshed, it’s still raising animosity on the peninsula to a level unseen since the North entered nuclear talks in 2018.On Tuesday, the North destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

“The Diamond Mountain resort and the Kaesong industrial complex will be redeployed with heavy artillery troops,” both lying very close to the heavily fortified northern border, said a North Korea military general.