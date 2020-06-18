“Not to use Chinese equipment for 4G network upgradation” : Centre to BSNL

Issuing an order, the Telecom Ministry asked BSNL, MTNL and other subsidiaries to avoid purchasing Chinese equipment to upgrade its 4G network.

The development comes after a violent face-off broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley that killed 20 soldiers of the Indian Army on Monday night.

Reports suggested that the Centre is also planning to ask private operators to reduce their dependence on equipment made by China.

Moreover, the Union Ministry has also asked all concerned departments to make the purchase of goods manufactured in India as their priority to promote ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Ministry said it should also be done to promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ plan of the Centre also.

As per updates, the move taken by the Telecom Ministry could play a major role in the 4G upgradation purchases by its subsidiaries.