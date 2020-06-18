“Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned”,says Union Minister

Amid rising tension at India-China border, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded the banning of Chinese food and restaurants selling Chinese foods.

“Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food,” ANI quoted Ramdas Athawale as saying.

India on Thursday cautioned China against making “exaggerated and untenable claims” to the Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian troops were killed in the clash Monday night that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Indian confederation of small and midsize companies called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods including toys and textiles to express “strong criticism” of China’s alleged aggression in Ladakh.