13,586 new cases registered in India in a Single day,biggest spike ever recorded

Sounding an alarm to authorities, India recorded 13,586 new cases in just 24 hours yesterday. This sharp surge rised India’s Covid tally to 3,80532 with a total death toll of 12,573 inclusive of 336 new fatalities yesterday.

of the 336 new deaths,100 were in Maharashtra.The other states tally are -Delhi 65,TN 49,Gujarat 31,UP 30,Karnataka and W.Bengal 12, Rajasthan 10,J&K 6,Punjab 5,Haryana MP 4,Telangana 3 and AP 2.

The states of Assam,Jharkhand and Kerala recorded one death each.

The nation has some good reports in the recovery rate of the patients. The recovery rate in increased to 53.70 percentage with 2,04,710 Covid patients getting rid of the disease.