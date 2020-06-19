8 terrorists killed in Shopian within 24 hours

Two militants who took shelter in a mosque where killed in a highly tactical operation of police with out affecting the sanctity of the mosque.After several appeals to come out of the mosque and surrender the police neutralized the terrorists with a doze of tear smoke shells.An unidentified militant was shot dead at the on set of gun fight after which the other two hid inside the mosque.

“Both terrorists hiding inside mosque have been neutralised. No use of firing and IED (to force militants out of mosque). Used tear smoke shells only,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. “Patience and professionalism worked in the operation.”The police made attempts to persuade the hiding militants to surrender.The call of the local muslim clergy urging the militants to surrender were also rejected which soon followed police action.

In another high octane anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district four unidentified militants were killed.The operation was launched Thursday late afternoon at Bandpava Shopian district. An unidentified was killed yesterday.

“Total five terrorists have been eliminated in Shopian and joint operation in progress,” Col Rajesh Kalia-defence spokesman fir Srinagar said.With the killing of eight militants in two separate operations since Thursday, security forces have killed 100 militants in Kashmir this year.