Actress Niharika to get married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda : See Pics

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Naga Babu, is set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who is a Hyderabad based techie. Chaitanya studied engineering in BITS-Pilani. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is born and raised in Hyderabad. He did his schooling at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Jubilee Hills. He went on to get a Master’s in Mathematics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, followed by an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

After leaving everyone guessing with a cryptic post in which Oka Manasu girl Niharika struck out Ms from her name and wrote Mrs. Niha, later mega Princess dropped a hint with a picture that shows her hugging a mystery man, whose face was hidden. The mystery man is — Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Niharika Konidela revealed that she has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with. Mega’s daughter also confirmed that they are not engaged officially yet. She concluded it by saying that she can’t reveal much right now but she is hoping that this is the start of a wonderful new journey.

It’s an arranged marriage. The engagement of Niharika and Chaitanya will take place in August and the wedding in the month of February.