Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Thursday announced 388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s infection tally to 43,752. Once again the recoveries – 704 – greatly outnumber the infections, underscoring the nation’s success against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also announced that three more people have died from the virus, taking total fatalities to 298. The new cases were detected through 40,000 tests conducted across the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 704 people infected with the virus have made full recovery, pushing the total recovered cases to 30,241. There are 13, 511 active cases still receiving medication at medical facilities across the country.

The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished hospitalised patients a speedy recovery.