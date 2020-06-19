DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Coronavirus : One Chinese national, 7 employees of Chinese firm test positive for COVID19

Jun 19, 2020, 08:27 am IST

A Chinese national is among 7 employees from a China-based organisation to be tested positive for the Coronavirus in Pune. The employees are of a Chinese manufacturing firm which produces machinery and mining equipment in Chakan.

The news was confirmed by a health officer in the city on Thursday who confirmed that the cases were found after the contact tracing was done following the COVID positive report of one of those seven employees.

“Last week, one of the personnel tested positive, following which we traced his high-risk contacts and on testing them, we found that six persons, including a Chinese national, had also contracted the infection,” Dr Baliram Gadawe, a health officer from Khed tehsil said.

