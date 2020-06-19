Education minister tests Covid-19 positive

K. P. Anbalagan , the Higher Education Minister in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Anbalagan is the first Minister and third politician in the state to be infected with coronavirus. Minister Anbalagan was part of the five-member ministerial team to oversee coronavirus spread control measures in North Chennai.

He had attended a review meeting on Wednesday.KP Anbazhagan had attended COVID-19 preventive and control measures review meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by ministers including SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, R Kamaraj and C Vijayabaskar.

?Senior officers including health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash, City police Commissioner A K Vishwanathan and other IAS officers also participated in the meeting.