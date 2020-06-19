Emirates Airlines to resume flight service to 10 more cities

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will start operating passenger flight service to 10 more cities.

The new destinations include: Colombo (from June 20), Sialkot (from June 24), Istanbul (from June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City ( from July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (from July 15).

Emirates will also operate flights from Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Vietnam, but these destinations will be outbound flights only. Travellers can book these flights to transit in Dubai. However, UAE nationals or residents with approval to return can book these flights to come home.

In July, Emirates will also add frequency on 14 existing routes. These include London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.