‘Excited and eager’ to play at US Open, Says Djokovic and Serena

World number One Novak Djokovic said he is excited of playing at the US open,but added that it would only be fair if every eleigible player is permitted to compete.USTA(Unites States Tennis Association)announced this week that the U.S. Open would go ahead at the end of August with strict health protocols in place which means stadiums will be mostly empty with social distancing norms in place.

Djokovic expressed his concern over the Covid pandemic- switching its peak at different parts of the world at various time which could result in some players from certain regions getting barred from the tournament.

Meanwhile,Womens tennis power player Serena Williams confirmed that she will participate in the US open and is excited at the prospect of playing in home ground.Williams, in a video message played during a United States Tennis Association news conference to announce that its marquee tournament will be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans, said she misses the excitement of competition.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020,” the seven-times champion said.