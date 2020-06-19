Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the positive opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, but f rising coronavirus cases and border tension with China weighed on the local unit.

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 76.29 against the US dollar. The rupee opened at 76.28 against the US dollar, then fell further to 76.29 against the US dollar, down 15 paise over its previous close. Indian rupee had settled at 76.14 against the US dollar on Thursday. The rupee was trading at 20.75 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03% to 97.38.