Gulf country eases Covid-19 restrictions

Kuwait has announced easing in restriction imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Kuwait has announced easing of curfew hours. The country will move to a 10-hour curfew from 7 pm to 5 am as of Sunday. The curfew was from 6 pm to 6 am.

Tareq Al Merzem, the government government spokesperson has said that the decision is a part of government’s plan to restore normal life gradually.

The government will lift the lockdown on Hawally, Nuqra, Maiden and some blocks in Khaitan. Also limited air travel would be allowed for citizens with critical health conditions who should travel at their own expense. Students studying abroad, who should travel to attend their tests, will be allowed to travel.

On May 26, the Kuwaiti government announced a five-phase plan to gradually return to normalcy, replacing the nationwide full curfew, which lasted until May 30, with a 12-hour partial curfew.