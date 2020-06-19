J&K : 8 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

A total of eight terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to the details, five terrorists were killed in Shopian, while three were killed in Pampore during parallel ongoing encounters.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Thursday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.One militant was killed in the gunfight on Thursday, but two ultras entered a nearby mosque to take refuge inside it, the official said.