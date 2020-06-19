Man booked for getting married without waiting for his COVID-19 test results

A case has been registered against a 25-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, who got married without waiting for his COVID-19 test result, which later came out positive for the infection, police said on Thursday.

An offence was registered against the man, his mother and some close relatives, who allegedly went ahead with the wedding ceremony in Kelghar area of Jawhar and invited over 100 guests on the occasion, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The man, who worked as an assistant at a lab in Wada, had given his swab sample for testing and went ahead with the wedding on June 11, without waiting for the results, the official said.

Health authorities in Jawhar admitted him to a hospital after his reports came out positive three days later, he said.