‘ Naga sanyasis are ready to join Indian Army to teach China a lesson’, says Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad

The Naga sanyasis are ready to join the Indian Army to safeguard the country and to give a befitting reply to China. This was announced by the Mahant Narendra Giri, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP). Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) is the apex body of saints and seers.

Mahant Narendra Giri has said that lakhs of Naga sanyasis would not hesitate in joining the Indian armed forces to give a befitting reply to the Chinese aggression on the borders.

Giri said the Indian forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy, but if the need arises, lakhs of Naga sadhus can also join their forces to protect the motherland.

“Naga sadhus are equally trained in shaashtra (religious texts) and shashtra (arms). They once functioned as a trained armed force to protect Hindus from the Mughal rulers and were involved in a number of military defence campaigns. However, after Independence, there was no apparent need for Nagas to indulging in armed activities, so they turned to religion,” he said.