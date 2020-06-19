‘No more Indian soldier’s held captive ‘,says China

China confirmed on Friday that it had not held captive any Indian soldiers ‘at present’. The brief statement was made by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhoa Lijian after Indian Army acknowledged 8 soldiers including 2 majors had been returned by the Chinese military after being held captive or missing from the Galvan Valley.

“As far as I know, China presently has not detained any Indian personnel,” Zhao told a media briefing at Beijing.

“China and India are (engaged) in a dialogue to resolve the matter on ground through diplomatic and military channels. I don’t have any information for you at the moment”, Zhao replied to reporters querying about any captive Chinese soldiers.