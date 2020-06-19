DH Latest NewsCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesInternationalEntertainment

Sir Ian Holm- ‘Lord of the Rings’ star dies at 88

Jun 19, 2020, 08:11 pm IST

Sir Ian Holm, the man who brilliantly portrayed Bilbo Baggins as a Hobbit is no more.Sir Ian Holm died at 88 in a private care hospital with old age related complicacies.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.”He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” he added.

Sir Ian Holm also played the android Ash in 1979’s Hollywood blockbuster’Alien’,an all-time classic sci-fiction horror movie.

 

Holm in ‘King Lear’ 1997
Holm as ‘Bilbo Baggins’-in Lord of the Rings

