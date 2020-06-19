Sushant tried dialling his TV Co-star before killing himself

It is revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had tried to reach his ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star and close friend Mahesh Shetty by phone. Mahesh regrets saying how he wish that the call had come through, as he failed to attend the call at the moment.He truely feels if he had talked to him the tragedy could have been averted.

Sharing a black and white picture in which Sushant and he are posing with a bike, Mahesh recalled their initial meeting and endless talks of food, books, cinema, science and much more.

“Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you’ve known him all your life and you realise that you don’t have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met… We met as brothers.

Mahesh reminds us that Sushant was a perfectionist and no matter what he will fail to express his genius in words. “We were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this… I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one… But never expected that he’d take you away so soon”, says Mahesh with tear filled eyes.