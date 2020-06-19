Triumph launches Tiger 900 adventure bike in India : Price and Features

Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched the Tiger 900 range in India. The range includes Tiger 900 GT which costs ?13.7 lakh while Tiger 900 Rally variant will set you back by ?14.35 lakh.

The company has also launched the Tiger 900 Rally Pro model which gets a price tag of ?15.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Tiger 900 GT, as the name suggests, is the adventure tourer model while Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro are the off-road biased models, with latter being the top-spec variant. Triumph has unveiled the Tiger 900 range last year and it now replaces Tiger 800 in India as the entry-level Triumph ADV. The motorcycle maker had started accepting the new Tiger’s bookings from earlier this month and we can expect deliveries to commence soon.

All the three bikes get a 7-inch TFT colour instrument panel for essential readouts like speed, tachometer, trip meter, ABS status, etc. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro, however, gets My Triumph connectivity system for telephony, turn-by-turn navigation, music, and controlling GoPro equipment. The GT and Rally models get four different riding modes but the Rally Pro gets a total of six riding modes — Rain, Road, Sport, Rider, Off-road, and Off-road Pro. The ADVs also get LED headlamp, cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control system with IMU, and heated grips but the Rally Pro variant gets additional features like tyre pressure monitoring system, heated rider and pillion seats, and LED fog lamps.