“Union government was fast asleep and price was paid by our martyred Jawans”: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh clash

Congress MP from Wayanad has came down heavily against the Narendra Modi led NDA government over the face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

“It’s now crystal clear that: 1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned; 2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem; 3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans,” Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also attached a news report with his tweet in which Union minister Shripad Naik said that the June 15 attack was “pre-planned by China”. He had made the remarks on Wednesday and said that Indian forces will give a befitting reply.

Gandhi had attacked the government on Thursday too, asking whether the Indian soldiers were sent to the site of the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley “unarmed”.

“China has committed a crime by killing India’s unarmed soldiers. I want to know who sent these unarmed soldiers in the harm’s way and why. Who is responsible?” Gandhi had asked in an 18-second video clip posted by him on Twitter.