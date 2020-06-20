2 People injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Two people were injured along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in the provocation of the Pakistani forces.

A 60-year-old person and a 20-year-old in Nambla village in the district were injured.They have been shifted to hospital.

Nambla is the last big village on the LoC in Hajipeer sector.This is the second incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir since Friday.

On Friday evening Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire violation that was responded effectively.