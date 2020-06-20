46 coronavirus deaths reported in Saudi Arabia

46 deaths due to the coronavirus infection has been reported in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian health ministry also reported 3,941 new coronavirus cases 3153 recoveries. Thus the total number of infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 154,233. The death toll due the pandemic has reached at 1230. The total number of recoveries in the country has rised to 98,917.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of infections with 740 new cases followed by Jeddah, Mecca and Hofuf reporting 421, 354, 285 infections, respectively. Taif also saw a spike in COVID-19 cases recording 221 new infections.