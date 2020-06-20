Commodity Market: Gold prices touches record-high

In the commodity market the price of sovereign gold has touched record high. The gold is priced at Rs.35,400 per 8 gram and Rs. 4425 per 1 gram.

On Saturday the price of yellow metal was rised by Rs.160. On Friday the price of precious metal has reached at Rs.35240 by rising Rs.120.

In this year the price of gold has rised by Rs.6400. Gold was priced at Rs.29,000 per 8 gram on January 1,2020.

In the national market gold is priced at Rs.47,450 per 10 gram. In the international market gold is priced at US dollar 1740.03 per troy ounce.