Latest NewsNEWSIndia

Coronavirus : BJP MLA who voted in Rajya Sabha Elections tests positive for COVID-19

Jun 20, 2020, 01:17 pm IST

A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus. A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Jawad and his wife have been found positive for COVID-19. According to the MLA, his COVID was scheduled to be held after the voting.

As per reports, the MLA and his wife got tested for coronavirus from a private lab whose reports came at around 10:30 pm.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close