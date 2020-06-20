Coronavirus : BJP MLA who voted in Rajya Sabha Elections tests positive for COVID-19

A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus. A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Jawad and his wife have been found positive for COVID-19. According to the MLA, his COVID was scheduled to be held after the voting.
As per reports, the MLA and his wife got tested for coronavirus from a private lab whose reports came at around 10:30 pm.
Madhya Pradesh: A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections yesterday has tested positive for #COVID19.
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020
