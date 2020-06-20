Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 393 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 43,752.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests on UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

It was also confirmed that two more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 300.

Meanwhile, 755 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 30,996.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.