‘Covid Rani’not derogatory,Kerala Congress President sticks to his comments against minister KK Shailaja

Mullappally Ramachandran,the Kerala Congress chief asserted the comments made by him against state health mnister KK Shailaja have no derogatory nature and refused to revoke them.

Ramachandran made the controversial remarks of ‘Covid Rani’ and ‘Nipah Rajakumari’ against KK Shailaja while inaugurating the one-day sit in protest of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanding withdrawal of a government circular making Covid-19 free certificates mandatory for expatriates returning from the Gulf countries.

Justifying his remarks he said the epithets were used with a good intention to expose the state’s failure on Covid-19 battlefront. “I stick to what I said. Queen and Rajkumari are not derogatory terms. I always hold women in high esteem.”