Delhi health minister’s condition critical for next 24 hrs: Receives Plasma therapy

The Delhi health minister,Satyendar Jain’s condition remains critical for the next 24 hrs as per Max hospital report where he is admitted.Satyendar Jain was moved to ICU after his Covid condition worsened with dangerously low blood Oxygen levels.

He was subjected to ‘Plasma therapy’ on Saturday.As of now, his body temperature is normal and is not suffering from fever anymore.The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.