‘FabiFlu’: Medicine for Covid-19 treatment launched in India

A medicine for treating Covid-19 has been launched in India. Drug manufacturing company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the antiviral drug ‘Favipiravir’, under the brand name ‘FabiFlu’, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The company received marketing and manufacturing approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The drug is claimed to have an efficacy of over 80% in the treatment of COVID-19 mild to moderate patients.

FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19. The medicine is priced at Rs 103 per tablet.The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price of Rs 3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets.

Favipiravir is sold under the brand name ‘Avigan’ and is approved in Japan since 2014 in treating influenza. It is already being used in the therapeutic management of COVID-19 in Bangladesh and UAE.

It is under approval process in Egypt and Jordan and is a part of the treatment protocol in Russia, Japan and Saudi Arabia. About 18 global clinical trials in 3,000 subjects are going on including in India, USA, Canada, Italy, China, France, UK and other countries.