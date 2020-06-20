Forex Market: India’s forex reserve rises

The data released by the Reserve Bank, the foreign exchange reserve of the country is again gone upward.

The forex reserves had surpassed the historic and landmark figure of $500 billion in the week ending on 5 June and now has risen to $507.64 billion.

Since the week ending on 5 June, the nation’s forex reserves which are managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have swelled by $5.94 billion (Rs 58,460 crore). One of the major component of the forex reserves, foreign currency assets have surged by $5.1 billion in the week ended 12 June while the gold reserves have surged by $821 million.

Foreign reserves include foreign currency assets, gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDR), and reserve position in the IMF.