‘Glitches in WhatsApp status’, Confuses users world wide

Thousands of WhatApp users around the globe reported errors in the instant messaging applications ‘last seen’ online status and privacy control settings.

Most of the users who reported problems in WhatsApp were from Europe, while those in South Asia and South America also faced issues. However, the company is yet to issue a statement regarding it. The App outage monitoring website ‘Down detector ,’ confirmed there is a glitch in the application as it received complaints from all over the world.

Almost 400 people in Pakistan had reported facing problems in the messaging app, as of 11:31 p.m. (local time),local media ‘The News’ reported. At the same time, 2,440 people in the UK had reported issues, 1,556 in India, 1,039 in France, 765 in the US, 277 in South Africa, 168 in Turkey, 157 in Canada, and 41 in Australia faced problems.