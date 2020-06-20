Govt. modifies cylinder policy : Here’s how to get FREE LPG cylinder

The government has amended its policy in relation to the free distribution of cooking gas cylinders. As against the announcement made in April, now the government instead of providing funds towards the scheme, will require you to pay for the third cylinder first and later the same will be reimbursed. The move is likely to affect 80 million families.

Under beneficiaries eligible for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) would get three free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2 kg from April to June 2020. This said on June 5, 2020, state-run oil retailers floated a circular which stated that for the months of April and May those consumers who have received the payment and utilized the same, for the third cylinder have to make the payment on their own. It further said that OMC would make the reimbursements after deduction of any outstanding amount as and when the confirmation of LPG distribution is reflected in their respective OMC portal. As per the scheme 240.9 cylinders would have been distributed in 3 months but as per estimates only 42% of the cylinders have been distributed so far.

Also, those who have not bought the LPG cylinders using the advance payment will be able to do so till March 31,2021. Moreover the second payment shall be doled out only when the first is used towards the buying of LPG. The scheme of free LPG was rolled out in April first week to minimise the impact of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus on poor families.