“If no Chinese troops were inside Indian territory, Where were 20 Indian soldiers killed and 85 injured?”: asks Veteran Congress leader

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram has came forward criticizing the Narendra Modi lead NDA government on Ladakh standoff. The Congress leader in a virtual press conference has accused the union government of surrendering Indian land to China.

“If the Prime Minister’s statement reflects the correct position, we would like to ask the government a few questions. If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC and are in Indian territory, what was the face-off on May 5-6,” Chidambaram asked.

“We would also like to ask that if no Chinese troops were inside Indian territory, where did the clashes take place on June 15-16? Where were 20 Indian soldiers killed and 85 injured?” he added.

PM said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

“The Chinese claim has been consistent with what they have been claiming for the last few weeks, it is the Indian position as articulated by the Prime Minister that has come as a total shock. That is why we have asked pointed questions, now that China is claiming the entire Galwan valley, do you reject this claim or not,” asked Chidambaram.