” Legs of those who use Chinese products should be broken, their houses should be ransacked”: BJP leader

A BJP leader has urged all people to boycott China. Joy Banerjee, the BJP leader from West Bengal has raised this demand. He also said that those who continue to do so “should be beaten up and their homes ransacked”.

“China should be taught a lesson. And this should start by boycotting Chinese goods. All of us should boycott everything that is Chinese. Those who are still using it should refrain from doing so. Otherwise their legs should be broken and houses should be ransacked immediately,” said Joy Banerjee .