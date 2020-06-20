PM Modi launches mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan scheme for migrant workers

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan in a major relief to migrant workers. The government had on Thursday said that the campaign will be run on a mission mode for 125 days, involving intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs to the migrant workers.

The campaign also aims to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore in the rural regions across 116 districts in 6 states. The villages across 116 districts in the six states will join the campaign through the common service centres and krishi vigyan kendras. The Prime Minister Office informed that these 116 districts comprise more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, which are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, and are estimated to cover about two-thirds of migrant workers.