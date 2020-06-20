Porcelain beauty Tamannah confused on her Workout plan! “To workout or to definitely workout?”

Tamannah shared a video in her Instagram account where she is seen making a confused face. She is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt with her hair pulled back.

On the video, she wrote: “To workout or to definitely workout?”

Tamannah Bhatia recently was brutally trolled for her engagement in #Alllivesmatter campaign after the deaths of black men in US by white police. The net warriors vented their frustration on her previous ‘Fair and lovely’ ads for endorsing a fairer skin for Indians. The porcelain beauty is known for her flawless skin.