“ Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics”:Amit Shah gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi

Union home minister Amit Shah has came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Ladakh clash. Amit Shah shared a video on his micro blogging website in which the father of an Indian Army soldier, who was injured in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has asked Rahul Gandhi not to indulge politicize the issue.
“A brave army man’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest,” Shah tweeted.
A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi.
At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020
Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi has posted a video of the father talking about the attack on Indian soldiers along the contested areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
“It’s now crystal clear that: 1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned; 2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem; 3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans,” Gandhi said on Twitter on Friday.
It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM.
Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies.#BJPBetraysOurJawans pic.twitter.com/uwrmj1oxq1
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2020
