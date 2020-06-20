“Rahul Gandhi should rise above petty politics”, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah observed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should rise above petty politics. Hitting back at the Congress leader, Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi was indulging in petty politics when the entire nation was united in its stand against Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh.

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

Amit Shah posted a tweet embedding a video in which the father of a soldier who was injured at Galwan Valley counselled Rahul Gandhi against indulging in politics.

Amit Shah urged Rahul Gandhi to stand in solidarity in the national interest. The soldier’s father is heard saying in the video that India has the might to stand up to Chinese aggression. “My son fought in the army and will continue to fight,” the soldier’s father is heard saying.

Amit Shah’s Twitter post further says—”at a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with the national interest.” The Home Minister’s statement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a consensus on India’s stand with regard to Chinese aggression in Ladakh.