Senior Congress leader abducted, murdered by relative

Kidnapped congress leader and Jadcherla Single window leader Ramachandra Reddy are found murdered near Penjerla village. The police who started an investigation on the kidnap incident found the dead body and recovered it from Penjerla village in Kottur mandal.

Earlier the prominent Congress leader was reportedly kidnapped in a dramatic incident, from near Delhi World School near Shadnagar. The senior Congress leader who is also adopted son of former Uttar Pradesh Governor Late Satyanarayana had also contested for ZPTC elections in Bhootpur mandal in Mahabubnagar. He is also famously known as Petrol bunk Ramachandra Reddy in Jadcherla and is a well-known person in the district. According to the information, it is learnt that Ramachandra Reddy who is a resident of Jadcherla mandal was travelling in a car in Shadnagar.

However, suddenly two masked persons with knifes who came on Honda bike with registration number TS 07 FE 0434 threatened the car driver and pulled him out and drove away from the car and resorted to kidnap. Shadnagar Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender had earlier confirmed that they have received a complaint about the kidnap of Ramachandra Reddy. It is suspected that Ramachandra Reddy may have been kidnapped by the goons of Pratap Reddy of Shadnagar, because, both these persons were having a long pending land dispute in Annararm region of Shadnagar area. however, the police are enquiring from all angles to dig out the truth behind the kidnap and murder of the senior Congress leader.